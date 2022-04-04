Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 4, 2022

Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Foley) Coolgrange House Stud, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of John street, Carlow. Peacefully on 2nd April 2022 in the gentle care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Dearly loved wife of Thomas F Brennan and mother to Martina, Liam and Earl. Predeceased by her father, mother, brother Pat and sisters Tessie (London) and Patricia (USA). Sadly missed by her husband, children, and their partners George, Rachel and Sharon, cherished grandchildren Maddie, Ben, Fionn, Ava, Tomas and Zak and brother Tom Foley (Carlow) and her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements: removal to St Colman's Church, Clara, Co. Kilkenny on Monday 4th April 2022 for 7pm prayers and requiem mass at 11am on Tuesday 5th April 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Egan

The death Has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Egan, Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, and formerly of Butlerswood, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary and deeply missed by his sister Mary (Deegan), his son Tom, daughters Kathleen, Teresa and Trish, sons-in-law; David, Jim and Philip, daughter-in-law; Mary, grandchildren; Kate, Lucy, Mark, Karl, Sarah, Rosa, Padraig, Moya, Grace, Hannah, Sadie, Lily and Aisling, sister-in-law; Nancy Egan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence, Tullahought (E32PV09) on Tuesday April 5th from 3pm with removal on Wednesday April 6th to St Nicholas Church, Tullahought for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Kenny

The death has occurred of Brendan Kenny, Flagmount, Clifden, Kilkenny, on 3rd April 2022, peacefully at home and in the presence of his family. Brendan, beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Seán, Niall and Mark, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sisters Maureen, Noreen and Ann, brother Noel, daughters-in-law Emma, Cathriona and Michelle, grandchildren Nicole, Robert, Olivia, Aisling, Liam, Shay and Sophie, brother-in-law Carl, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Johns Green, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening (5th April) from 6pm to 7pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate Brendan’s life will be held on Wednesday 6th April 2022 at 12.45pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6w.

House strictly private please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and The Irish Cancer Society. https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie / https://www.cancer.ie/

John (Laudie) Holden

The death has occurred of John (Laudie) Holden, Loman Street, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Ringlestown, Kilmessan and Desart, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Carechoice Nursing Home, Trim. Predeceased by his wife Frances and son John. Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, son Derek, grandchildren Jade, Amber, Casey, Leah, Kyle and Ryan, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Louise, sister-in-law Bridie (Kappel), nieces, nephews (especially Dominic, Joseph and Mary Montague) extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, C15 HDT1, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan, for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.kilmessanparish.ie/live-streaming/, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. For those attending both the Funeral Home and Church, mask wearing is recommended.

Sean Maher

The death has occurred of Sean Maher, Troyswood, Kilkenny, on April 1st 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses in I.C.U., Medical 2 and Surgical 1 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Phyllis. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Thomas, Michael and Kevin, daughters Phyl, Caroline and Anne, sister Maureen, partner Helena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Monday (April 4th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11a.m. followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private. Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Sean's family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Carroll and the team in Lakeside family practice, also thanks to Sheila and the staff in Newpark Pharmacy.



Ken Perkins

The death has occurred of Ken Perkins, Aylwardstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny and late of Barnes, London, who died on 1st April 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Nell, brother Ted. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Kennedy), his children Lesley, Jamie, Jenny and Danny, daughters-in-law Fiona and Diana, grandchildren Belle, Harry, Charlie, Bea and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ken will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 5th April, from 2pm until 3pm followed by private cremation. No flowers please donations if desired to Pine Grove, Passage Road, Waterford

Johanna (Josie) Brown (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) Brown (née Dowling), Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny and formerly of Callan, Freshford and London. Peacefully, on Thursday 31st March 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Helen, son-in-law Kevin, grandsons David and Philip, David’s wife Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday, 4th April, from 5pm. Funeral Prayers will be recited at 7pm, followed by removal to St. Lachtain’s Church, Freshford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xq8IAPpX6h4&feature=youtu.be