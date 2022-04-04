Search

04 Apr 2022

Complaint alleges schoolchildren witnessed sexual activity at Kilkenny park

Kilkenny Castle

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

An official complaint made to the Office of Public Works (OPW) claiming that schoolchildren were exposed to a couple having sex on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle was revealed yesterday.

The complaint was made by a teacher who claimed that their schoolchildren were exposed to the activity whilst conducting an orienteering activity on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle Park.

The complainant said: "I was very unhappy to hear back that my children were exposed to a couple having sex nearby one of the orienteering marking points.

"I was wondering do you have adequate security on the grounds?"

The complaint was one of more than 160 official complaints made to the OPW about heritage sites across the country in 2021.

Full details of complaints made to the OPW were revealed following a Freedom Of Information (FOI) request by researcher Ken Foxe of 'righttoknow.ie'.

