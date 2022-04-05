Emergency services attend collision on busy Kilkenny commuter road

A collision involving at least two vehicles has been reported on the Callan to Kilkenny road at Cuffesgrange.
The stretch of road where the incident occurred has been closed and emergency services are attending the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries so far.
Motorists are urged to drive with care and caution approaching the area.
