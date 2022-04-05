Fine Gael’s gender equality roadshow kicks off in Kilkenny

Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, in association with Deputy John Paul Phelan and with support from Orla Kelly Constituency Chair Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael recently hosted a public meeting in Kilkenny “Gender Equality: Listening to You”.

Carroll MacNeill, who is Vice-Chair of the Parliamentary Party, the Party Gender Equality Spokesperson, and a representative on the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality, said she was delighted to meet with and hear from a range of people representing local service providers, interest groups, and the public.

“This was the first in what will be a series of public meetings taking place around the country to inform our elected representatives on the needs, priorities, and ideas for addressing gender inequality across our communities. These meetings seek to bring the voices of people to the Oireachtas Gender Equality Committee of which I am a member, and to inform thinking on implementing the recommendations of the Citizen Assembly on Gender Equality.

“We met with representatives of local domestic sexual and gender-based violence services, teachers, An Garda Síochána, disability and inclusion services, local councillors, and others.

“The conversations were rich and informative and allowed us to hear about innovative work that is being done to support local communities to be stronger and safer.

“For example, the One Million Stars project is a community arts project connecting communities in solidarity against domestic abuse and all forms of violence. Each star represents light, hope, and solidarity against violence.

“An Garda Síochána are doing great work in schools with sessions on phone safety.

“The importance of education in changing the script on gender inequality in our society was a particularly strong theme across the conversations at this first Gender Equality Roadshow.

“As was the need for comprehensive healthy relationships education across our schools, grounded in values of dignity and respect. This is something I have been raising consistently in the Dáil since my election.

“We must address the socio-cultural norms, stereotypes, and biases that drive gender inequality through awareness-raising and education.

“This meeting was part of that work and reminded us of the power of listening, and ensuring that diverse voices from across our communities are heard and represented in the Gender Equality Committee and decision-making spaces.”