Kilkenny ceramicist wins large at the RDS Craft Awards

Kilkenny ceramicist, Katharina Treml is one the five winners who received a €10,000 cash prize to support the development of their craft and business skills at the RDS Craft Awards.

Katharina is an Austrian-born potter based in Kilkenny. She makes beautiful wheel thrown functional tableware and one-off decorative pieces in stoneware and porcelain. She graduated from the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s renowned Ceramics Skills & Design course in 2020 and was the Overall Student Winner in the 2021 Future Maker Awards.

Since 2018 the RDS Craft Awards has awarded €250,000 in supports to emerging Irish makers. The awards are based on a bursary style model and can be spent on further education and training, research, development of new work, mentoring, purchase of equipment, studio improvements, website and residencies. This year’s applicants displayed ‘sustainability’ as a key driving force behind their work.

The winner will also be given a free stand at the annual GIFTED - The Contemporary Craft & Design Fair which runs at the RDS each December. In addition to this the winners will also benefit from targeted mentoring with a craft and design professional.

The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s Future Makers programme is the qualifying competition for the RDS Craft Awards.

“Over the last two years the RDS Craft Awards has continued to be a beacon of light for Irish craft makers. Once again, in 2022, the work submitted across Ireland represents the best of Irish design, decorative arts and craft. Irish makers continue to innovate, question, and challenge. It is wonderfully inspiring to see what Ireland’s makers are producing and to witness the resulting impact that their work has and will have on both a national and an international level. Their standard of excellence remains,” said Dr Jennifer Goff, Chair of RDS Craft Awards Judging Panel.

Geraldine Ruane, RDS Chief Executive said,

“Since the RDS Craft Awards was restructured in 2018, the RDS has invested €250,000 in 25 Irish craft makers and designers starting out in their professional careers. We are delighted to contribute to the development and growth of standards of excellence in the craft sector through our support of these talented makers. I know that all five winners will use the prize money to accelerate their career progression and I look forward to seeing their future success.” For more on katharina’ s work see

www.katharinatreml.com