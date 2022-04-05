Advice to arrive 3.5 hours before peak time flights at Dublin Airport branded 'absurd'

Dublin Airport is under fire for advising people to arrive for flights at peak times three and a half hours before departure, and four if parking a car.

It comes following days of delays at the airport including long wait times in security queues.

In a tweet posted from their official Twitter account earlier today (Monday April 4), Dublin Airport stated, "If you are flying from Dublin Airport soon, please be aware that it might be very busy at peak periods, so allow yourself plenty of time. At peak times, this can mean up to 3 and a half hours before your departure time. If parking a car, allow a further 30 minutes."

Customers took to the comments section to voice frustrations, with one user stating, "Simply not good enough in terms of basic level of service provision. Expecting people to turn up 4 hours in advance for mostly short haul flights is absurd."

The advice reportedly applies to both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

One frustrated traveller commented: "So it’ll take longer to get from the airport carpark to the plane than it does to get to most destinations in the EU? Have I got that right? Jokeshop!"

Dozens of Twitter users have asked for clarification on what the airport means by 'peak times', however no answer to this question has been given at time of publication.

Dublin Airport's website also does not contain information on what times are considered 'peak'.

However, a spokesperson from the airport has confirmed that 4am up until 11am and 12pm are considered peak times at Terminal 2, and 3am to 8am at Terminal 1, with a further peak at around 4 and 5pm.