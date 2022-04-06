More than 30 patients waiting on a bed at St Luke's in Kilkenny today

St Luke's Hospital
Trolley figures are on the rise at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, INMO figures show.
After a very busy week last week, there appeared to be a minor easing in the overcrowding, however, today, there are 35 patients waiting on a bed at the local hospital.
Previously, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation confirmed that March 2022 was the worst March for overcrowding since the union began counting trolleys in 2006.
