Attractive 4-bed Kilkenny townhouse for sale at great price - see inside!

Lower Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny R95W7C2
4 BED + 1 BED ANNEX
ASKING PRICE: €245,000
Lower Bridge Street is an attractive 4 bedroom town house with a self contained annex conveniently tucked away in the picturesque village of Callan.
This property is in an idyllic setting as the street is hugely atmospheric, with many untouched period facades.
This alluring property offers a wonderful mix of contemporary and traditional features, exuding character and is tastefully decorated throughout.
The location of this wonderful home is second to none as it is located in the heart of Callan village therefore benefiting from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and excellent schools, with easy access to M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000 to arrange!
