06 Apr 2022

Gardaí issue warning over tinted windows after encounter with driver in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána

06 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Gardaí in Kilkenny have warned local road users about the possible implications of illegal window tinting after intercepting a driver last Saturday.

Local gardaí intercepted the vehicle after identifying that the car was using 'a heavy tint film that in low light would endanger other road users'.

A Section 20 prohibition order was made and the driver of the car was required to rectify the material defect (illegal tint, decreasing visibility) before proceeding.

His compliance led to his free passage and Garda discretion followed.

"Keep it simple," is the message from local gardaí going forward.

