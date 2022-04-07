Glanbia meeting Kilkenny ICMSA members to discuss Fixed Price Contracts & Peak Supply Management

Local Kilkenny farmers members of ICMSA are invited to attend the Springhill Court Hotel next Monday, April 11, at 8pm to hear a presentation from Sean Molly, Director of Strategy & Supply Development at Glanbia.
Mr Molloy will speak on the issues around Fixed Price Contracts and Peak Supply Management and a large crowd of local farmers will be expected to put their views to the Glanbia executive on the more controversial aspects of these commercial practices.
Against a background where fertiliser has effectively trebled in price and all other input costs are surging, there is recognition for the amendments already made by Glanbia to their Fixed Price Contracts, but the question remains whether that will be enough? Other speakers are Pat McCormack, President of ICMSA and that Association’s dairy analyst, Paul Smyth. All queries to Ronan O’Connor at 087-1732455
