The Colour of Metal opens at the National Craft & Design Gallery in Kilkenny

What Colour is Metal? is an ambitious exhibition that will bring audiences on a journey of process, experimentation and mastery through the practices of 25 contemporary metalsmiths.

It is an exhibition full of beautiful pieces that are fascinating in their variety, skill and creativity, and one that all visitors are sure to love. Following a successful run in Dublin Castle, which saw over 50,000 visitors attend, the exhibition, which was opened in Design & Crafts CounciI Ireland's (DCCI) National Design & Craft Gallery on April 6 will run until July 27.

This exhibition is a consideration of the relationship between metal and colour in contemporary silversmithing and jewellery, with a mapping of relationships and practice in key centres internationally. It examines approaches ranging from colour achieved using the inherent properties of metal to react with other chemicals or heat (or a combination); the reveal of colour as a property of the metal itself; infusing the surface of aluminium with pure colour or image; the use of enamel glazes with varying degrees of transparency and opacity - but always with a fundamentally strong relationship with the surface qualities of the metal.

What Colour is Metal? makes vivid the connections between innovative studio practice and historic techniques, and furthermore looks to the future and profiles potential adaptations for industry. It examines notions of value, and the changes in assay regulations which have allowed a freer approach to combining precious and base metals within a single work.

The exhibition runs until July 27. For more see www.ndcg.ie.