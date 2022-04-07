Over €15,000 for Kilkenny City playground

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan
Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed news that €15,852 has been set aside for the playground at Assumption Place in Kilkenny city.
The funding is part of a package announced by Minister for Children, Quality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderick O’Gorman.
“€450,000 allocated across the country to Local Authorities for the refurbishment and development of playgrounds and play areas. Among the 30 projects awarded funding under the Play and Recreation Grant Scheme for 2022 is the playground at Assumption Place. This is a welcome investment in the city,” Deputy Phelan said.
