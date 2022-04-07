Search

07 Apr 2022

'Legal sanctions to follow' - gardaí warn Kilkenny motorists about lighting modifications

Picture: An Garda Síochána

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Local gardaí have stated that in recent months they have come across multiple drivers using LED lighting that dazzles oncoming motorists.

Despite issuing cautions, gardaí have stated that 'the message is not really being taken' so 'legal sanctions will follow'.

Gardaí acknowledge that LED lamps and light bars are of great benefit to agricultural contractors and for use in off-road and site settings but stress that 'they are NOT for road use'.

Not only can they dazzle oncoming motorists but they can also 'prevent a proper view of the front number plate'.

[Picture: An Garda Síochána]

"LED lightbars are neither side marking lights nor headlamps and so their use is prohibited under S.I. No. 189/1963 - Road Traffic (Lighting of Vehicles) Regulations, 1963," gardaí note.

"If they were headlamps then the following would apply : Article 11. Si189/1963 - Headlamps can only be in 2 or 4s, equally distant apart from centre and equal height off the ground. All lights must be the same intensity and illuminate 325ft in front of vehicle.

"A general penalty under section 102 Road Traffic Act applies. This is 1000 euro for the first offence and 2000 euro for second or subsequent offences."

News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

