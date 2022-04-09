Will 'ewe' look at this! Adorable painting by Kilkenny artist to be raffled for Red Cross

A beautiful painting of a little lamb in her protective, winter coat is being raffled to raise funds for the support and protection of people in Ukraine.

Thomastown-based artist Krisztina Rozanich created the picture during the first week of the war. It's done in acrylics and charcoal, comes with a certificate of authenticity and is framed and ready to hang.

Krisztina described the work: "It depicts a lamb wearing a 'raincoat' that we, farmers, use when lambs are born outside to protect them from the cold and rain."

Included in the prize is free postage if won in Ireland and €50 towards shipping costs via An Post (that should cover all costs if won in America and continental Europe.) Click here to buy tickets on iDonate

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Irish Red Cross. The draw will take place on Friday, April 29.

Krisztina is a Hungarian artist who has been living in Ireland for 20 years. "My mother and her family fled the Russians during the 1956 Hungarian Uprising and were sponsored by a family in the USA, so the plight of the Ukrainian people resonates on a personal level. I knew I wanted to do whatever I could to help the millions of refugees, on whatever level I could.

"I am a part time shepherd and keep my own small flock of sheep. My paintings mainly depict landscape in an expressionist manner. I studied fine art at the University of Texas and have exhibited nationally and internationally. My website is https://www.rozart.ie"