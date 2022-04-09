Search

11 Apr 2022

Will 'ewe' look at this! Adorable painting by Kilkenny artist to be raffled for Red Cross

Raffle is in support of Ukraine appeal

Kilkenny Kilkenny

The painting being raffled for Ukraine aid (and the model who posed!)

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

09 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A beautiful painting of a little lamb in her protective, winter coat is being raffled to raise funds for the support and protection of people in Ukraine.

Thomastown-based artist Krisztina Rozanich created the picture during the first week of the war. It's done in acrylics and charcoal, comes with a certificate of authenticity and is framed and ready to hang.

Krisztina described the work: "It depicts a lamb wearing a 'raincoat' that we, farmers, use when lambs are born outside to protect them from the cold and rain."

Included in the prize is free postage if won in Ireland and €50 towards shipping costs  via An Post (that should cover all costs if won in America and continental Europe.) Click here to buy tickets on iDonate

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Irish Red Cross. The draw will take place on Friday, April 29.

Krisztina is a Hungarian artist who has been living in Ireland for 20 years.  "My mother and her family fled the Russians during the 1956 Hungarian Uprising and were sponsored by a family in the USA, so the plight of the Ukrainian people resonates on a personal level. I knew I wanted to do whatever I could to help the millions of refugees, on whatever level I could.

"I am a part time shepherd and keep my own small flock of sheep. My paintings mainly depict landscape in an expressionist manner. I studied fine art at the University of Texas and have exhibited nationally and internationally.  My  website is https://www.rozart.ie"

Cushendale's Ukraine blanket sells out in just 8 hours!

Graignamanagh fundraiser for Ukraine

Over €15,000 for Kilkenny City playground

PICTURES: 5k for Cois Nore at Kilkenny Castle Park 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media