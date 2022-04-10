Search

11 Apr 2022

Cushendale's Ukraine blanket sells out in just 8 hours!

Graignamanagh fundraiser for Ukraine

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

10 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

A Kilkenny company's Ukraine fundraiser has been so successful it sold out in eight hours!

Cushendale Woolen Mills, in Graignamanagh, put its unique skills to the task to produce a woolen blanket in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine. It went on sale yesterday and was fully sold out in just eight hours! 

All proceeds are going to the Irish Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

The south Kilkenny woolen mills say: "We are humbled with the amazing response to this fundraiser blanket.  We are considering making a second edition blanket, to register your interest please e-mail us, info@cushendale.ie."

The blanket was designed by Dublin based Irish artist Ellie Dunne. Inspired by the vibrant colours of the Ukrainian flag and crafted with 100% merino yarn, hank-dyed to a custom colour match, each bespoke piece is hand-numbered first edition of 60 blankets.  The beauty of Ellie’s design lies in her use of uncomplicated bold panels set out in a symmetry which is both balanced and striking. The Ukraine blanket is woven, and hand finished by us at our historic woollen mill in Kilkenny, one of only two remaining in Ireland where every stage of the process still happens under the same roof.

