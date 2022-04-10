Search

11 Apr 2022

Plans lodged for telecommunication structure near town in Kilkenny

Plans lodged for monopole telecommunication support structure near town in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Vantage Towers Ltd. have sought permission from Kilkenny County Council to erect a 30 metre monopole telecommunication
support structure at a site in Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

The structure seeks to support antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.

Permission is also sought to enclose the structure in security fencing and extend the existing access track.

A decision is expected to be made by the local authority on the application in late May, 2022.

