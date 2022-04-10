Plans lodged for telecommunication structure near town in Kilkenny

File Photo
Vantage Towers Ltd. have sought permission from Kilkenny County Council to erect a 30 metre monopole telecommunication
support structure at a site in Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.
The structure seeks to support antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.
Permission is also sought to enclose the structure in security fencing and extend the existing access track.
A decision is expected to be made by the local authority on the application in late May, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.