Vigils held across Kilkenny city and county to remember Ashling Murphy

Vigils have been held across the city and county to remember Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out running in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Hundreds of people turned out in Kilkenny City yesterday to show their support to the Murphy family and to remember the young schoolteacher. The vigil, which left from the Castle gate and went down Rose Inn Street and along the Canal Walk and back to the castle was organised by the Lady Desart Choir. Fr Willie Purcell led the walk and those gathered paused for a few moments at the National Monument to Missing Persons in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle to reflect on the life and death of Ashling Murphy and to remember all those who have been killed.

In Castlecomer hundreds also gathered at The Square yesterday evening to remember the 23-year-old and to call for an end to gender-based violence. In a moving show of solidarity, Wolfhill musicians performed to honour and remember Ashling, who was also a gifted musician.

Vigils were also held in other parts of the county including Thomastown, Kells and Piltown.