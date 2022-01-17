Search

17 Jan 2022

A playful music play on living in a pandemic comes to Kilkenny

A playful music play on living in a pandemic comes to Kilkenny

Breath will be performed in the Watergate on January 29

Mary Cody

17 Jan 2022

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Breath is a music play featuring rock/folk fiddler Steve Wickham of The Waterboys, who joins actor Karl Quinn to playfully explore our recent experiences. He combines classical, folk and rock on fiddle, concertina, and a didgeridoo -played like never before.
The show is on national tour and comes to Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Saturday, January 29. The show has an earlier time of 6.30pm and a reduced audience capacity.
Pandemic
The work tells the story of one character’s experience of living through a pandemic - the family working and studying at home is building up the pressure.... along with the sanitising, news overload and work Zooms....
He’s trying to hold it together with online yoga, home baking and dancing in the kitchen... but one sneeze could blow it all apart!
Carpet Theatre’s Breath is infused with the joy of music, and the whisper of hope, as we catch our breath together.
Director Ciarán Taylor said that the work is receiving a great response from audiences.
Lively reflection
“It’s a lively reflection on the everyday experiences of the past two years which many of us share,” he said. “Originally planned for 2020, the idea has continued to evolve and we are finally getting into theatres this January.
“It’s a quirky look at the familiar, which we hope will do what theatre does best, helping us to make sense of things together.”
Steve Wickham previously worked with director Ciarán Taylor and Carpet Theatre actor Karl Quinn on the successful Pigeon and Wexford Firestation Tour. He has also played with the greats of Irish rock with his band No Crows and toured the world with The Waterboys since the 1980s.
Carpet Theatre have been touring lively explorations of Irish life at home and abroad since 2004, including their hit shopping satire The Blanch, Two for Dinner for Two, a music play with live cooking, and Flood. a multi-sensory play in the dark. Breath is supported by the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund in partnership with Business to Arts.
For more information or to book tickets see www.watergate.com or call into The Watergate on Parliament Street

