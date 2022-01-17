18 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
18 patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Meanwhile the latest data from the HSE shows that there are 43 patients at the hospital being treated for Covid-19 with no general care beds pr ICU beds available.
