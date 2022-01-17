Lives of residents being enhanced at St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown

Residents, staff and management at St. Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown are hoping the year ahead promises to be better and safer for everyone.

During the recent Christmas/New Year period, however, those associated with the hospital reflected on a 2021 where the day to day lives of its residents were enhanced as much as possible.

The past year has, following on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2020, been another challenging one for everyone associated with St. Columba’s. 2021, however, began with the roll out of the vaccine to residents and staff and the latter half of the year saw administration of the booster.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s St. Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown features 45 residential care places, in addition to 10 rehabilitation beds. Approximately 140 staff across a range of disciplines and supports work at the hospital.

In the course of a message broadcast (via Mass in the hospital chapel and its relay to those not physically present), the Director of Nursing at St. Columba’s Hospital Jenny Dowling said that despite difficult times over the last year that the recent festive period proved an opportunity to celebrate thanksgiving.

“There are many meanings of ‘Thanks Giving’. Written as ‘thanksgiving’, I read it as the act of expressing or feeling thankfulness. In other words, it is conveying appreciation for what we are grateful for. We are a strong community at Columba’s and we know there was an enormous amount of care and support forthcoming from so many sources in 2021.”

“I was reminded of a quote attributed to President John F. Kennedy in that we must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. The perseverance of our residents, the excellent co-operation from staff, the understanding of families and friends in both instances and the support from so many people in the community refers.”

In addition to regular visits to residents from Susie the pet therapy dog, among the many events it was possible to stage in the latter half of 2021 at St. Columba’s Hospital were:

· A summer garden party and a visit from a pet therapy pony in September.

· A visit from the choir at the Kilkenny Steiner School in Callan, celebration of “Kilkenny Day” and a Halloween Party in October.

· The Annual Memorial Mass, marking of International Men’s Day (with music by “Ben & Andy”), a visit from Pygamy goats and a Thanksgiving Mass followed by mince pies for staff in November.

· Three separate Resident’s Christmas Parties (with music again from “Ben & Andy”), Christmas Mass for Staff and Christmas Dinner, visit of “The Mobile Music Machine” with special guest Mary Coughlan, students from Grennan College in Thomastown singing carols and a special Christmas Eve Mass for all residents and staff in December.