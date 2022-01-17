Search

17 Jan 2022

Kilkenny gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in recent days

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in solving a number of thefts and burglaries across the county.

On Friday night opportunist criminals broke into a house at Sevensisters in Johnstown. The burglary occurred between 7pm and midnight. A window at the rear of the house was smashed and the house was ransacked. A sum of cash was taken from the house. Contact gardaí in Urlingford with any information.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where cash was taken from a car while it was parked in the driveway of a house on Walkin St between midnight on Saturday night and 7am on Sunday morning. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.

In South Kilkenny gardaí are investigating the theft of two bicycles from a domestic garage in Dunkitt, Kilmacow between January 8 and 15. The first bike is a red Orbea mountain bike, the second bike is a black and green Kuota road racing bike. The combined value of the bikes is €1,500. Contact gardaí if you are offered bikes  matching these descriptions for sale. 

News

