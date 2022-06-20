Search

22 Jun 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 20, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 20, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

20 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

James Cuddy - Camross

The death took place on Sunday, June 19 of James (Jim) Cuddy of Carrowreigh, Camross. 

Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Lilly, much loved Dad of Sean Michael, Elizabeth (Grant), Martina (Ryan), Seamus, Linda (Bergin), Sharon (Cuddy), Barry, Gregory, David, Garrett and Mark. Jim will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, children, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 27 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Monday afternoon from 3pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fergal’s Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/102465442386310/posts/139940515305469/

Elizabeth Keegan - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Elizabeth (Lil) Keegan (née Kelly) of Coolbanagher, Emo.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy, brother Jer and sister Molly. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, James, T. J. and Declan, sisters Annie (Young) and Kathleen (Lewis), brother Martin, daughters-in-law Hilda, Teresa and Mary, grandchildren Eva, Zoe, Niamh, Tommy, Callum, Mella and Neasa, sisters-in-law Sarah Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:20am arriving St Paul's Church, Emo, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo.

Tommy Smith - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of Tommy (Tom) Smith of St. Clare's Street, Graiguecullen

Peacefully, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, cousins John, Marie and family, Joe, Rachel and family, his niece and nephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Monday 20th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

David Callanan - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of David Callanan of Lea Road, Portarlington. 

Suddenly at his residence. Loving son of the late Johnny (Jack) and Eileen Callanan and dear brother of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Terry, sisters Nuala and Mary, uncle Michael, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his best buddy Megan.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 A6C9) on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

 David's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Keith Paul Orr - Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of Keith Paul Orr of St. Fergal's Park, Ballacolla. 

Following an accident. Deeply regretted by his father Davie, brothers, Robert and David, sisters Nadine and Sharon, his beloved son Brian and Brian's Mam Joanne, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday and Monday from 7pm to 9pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media