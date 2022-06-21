Laois road repairs on 'bad stretch' in Portlaoise

Road repairs on 'bad stretch' in Portlaoise
Road works are planned this week by Laois County Council on a Portlaoise road described as having "a bad stretch".
Cllr Willie Aird requested a date for the works for Clonkeen.
He tabled a motion to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
The council replied that the district's office is carrying out road repairs on the road this week.
"It is on the Portlaoise side of Clonkeen, a stretch there is very bad," Cllr Aird said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.