Fun for all the family at the Old Fort Festival!

Come one, come all the Old Fort Quarter Festival is back

Dust off the cowboy boots and the superhero costumes because there is something for everyone sprinkled throughout the Old Fort Quarter.

The beauty of the Old Fort Festival is that there is a surplus of events for all ages, adults, teens, children, and toddlers alike.





If you are into your music, history, markets or theatre, you won’t be disappointed with what we have in store this year.



With less than a week to go until we kick off the long-awaited event, here is but some of the entertainment you can expect gracing the streets of Portlaoise Town over the weekend.





Music Generation - Sunday June 26 - Doors, 1pm, Show starts 1.30pm-4pm



Music Generation Laois, in partnership with The Old Fort Quarter Festival, presents a youth gathering for rock and pop bands from Music Generation programmes throughout Ireland as part of The Old Fort Quarter Festival 2022.

Bands and singer-songwriters age 10-18 from Laois, Dublin, Carlow, Offaly, Westmeath, Waterford, Limerick and Roscommon will take to the stage to perform at this inaugural event for young musicians. Come along to hear the future musicians of the Irish music scene perform

Music Generation is Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education.

Heritage Events - Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 - 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Three walking tours will take place on each day, following the poster walk route which will also include a visit into the Old Graveyard at Old St. Peters on Railway St.

These tours hope to bring a spark of history to the Old Fort weekend and educate locals and visitors on the town that once was and came to be. A children's Treasure Hunt will take place both days.

Family Shows at Fitzmaurice Place - Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 - 1-6pm

Entertaining street theatre shows as well as hands-on drumming and circus skills workshops will take place throughout each afternoon at Fitzmaurice Place. for all the family to enjoy! There is something for the whole family to enjoy from toddler to teenager and Grandparents too.

Don’t forget to look out for the Stiltwalkers, mimes, clowns and costumed walkabout characters around town each afternoon.

Celtic-Con - Saturday June 25 - 12-6 pm @ Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise

CelticCon: Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention, is taking place in Portlaoise Saturday, June 25 as part of the Old Fort Quarter Festival. Come check out the comic village, artist alley, geek market, cosplayers and so much more.

Its unique events bring creatives together such as comic book writers/artists/colourists and children’s book writers and illustrators filmmakers, animators, Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated creatives and artists from the likes of Oscar-nominated Brown Bag Films and Cartoon Saloon.

Cosplay (costume performers) from the likes of the 501st Ireland Garrison the Star Wars group, Reel Icons Ireland, Ghostbusters Ireland, Guild of Nerds, Wade Widdle (former Disney Paris performer) and Cyanide Kisses, Masonicspoon, Tiny Cosplays and Aid Kit Cosplay are regular performers at our events.

There will also have a few surprises and unusual ideas in mind for each event just to mix things up a bit.

Pub Trail

This year we have a whopping 17 local pub sponsors welcoming you with their doors wide open for the Old Fort weekend. Drop in to one of our pubs for a pint, chin-wag and sing-song.

Leinster Fleadh

The entertainment doesn’t stop there, Monday June 27 kick starts the Leinster Fleadh launch of their event in the Courtyard in Kavanaghs and a second event on the Main Stage in the Laois Music Centre that evening.



Additional Information

For more information and regular updates head over to www.oldfortquarter.ie or contact info@kavanaghsportlaoise.com

Early bird tickets available until 12am Sunday June 20. Get yours online or at the festival box office at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

