Search

22 Jun 2022

Woman gets Community Service for theft at Laois shop

Woman gets Community Service for theft at Laois shop

Reporter:

Express Reporter

21 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Woman gets community service for theft


A woman received community service for theft at Portlaoise District Court last week. 

Tara Kane ,31, of 19 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise was charged with theft of goods from Tesco to the value of €537.99 on March 29 this year. 

The court heard that on March 29 this year goods to the value of €537.99 were taken by Miss Kane from Tesco. The property had been recovered and she had made full admissions. 

The court heard that on January 25 this year Gardaí on patrol observed Ms Kane acting suspiciously at Kylekiproe. She had a sports bag and a handbag. In the hand bag were four bottles of Ballycastle Irish Cream and two bottles of Gordon’s Gin to the value of €78.04.

In the sports bag were hair curlers to the value of €119.96. She admitted they were taken from Aldi. 

She had cooperated with the gardaí.

Judge Cephas Power noted her cooperation and large number of previous convictions. He ordered 240 hours of Community Service in lieu of an eight month prison sentence. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media