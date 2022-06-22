Search

First business avails of the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme in Laois town

Samantha and Sinéad at S&S Soap Sisters on Main Street Portlaoise

Express Reporter

22 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new shop which has opened on Portlaoise's Main Street availed of the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme, a collaboration between Laois County Council and Laois Chamber which was launched in Portlaoise as the pilot town in March 2022.

The scheme was introduced to encourage the uptake of vacant premises in the Town Centre by new and existing businesses, offering business owners who are interested in leasing or renting vacant premises a potential package of up to eleven different grants, supports and incentives.

S&S Soap Sisters recently opened their new store in the heart of Portlaoise at 82 Main Street, stocking a luxurious range of handmade and organic bath salts, body scrubs, candles, soy wax candles, bath bombs, pillow mists, lip balms, soy wax melts, reed diffusers and sumptuous soap bars.
Originally from Cashel , sisters Samantha Moloney Murphy and Sinéad Moloney founded S&S Soap Sisters in 2020.

Speaking about the opening of their new store, Samantha said, “We wouldn’t have been able to open our store without the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme. We have availed of a number of supports and grants, including the Shop Front Grant Improvement and Accessibility Scheme, Façade Enhancement scheme, Shop Fit Out Grant, and HR advice session with Iridium HR.
“Opening our new store is our biggest milestone and one of our proudest moments to-date, and we are really excited!”

Denise Rainey of the Business Support Unit, Laois County Council, said, “The Business Support Unit are delighted to see such a fantastic business opening on Portlaoise’s Main Street. This is the first business to avail of the new Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme. I hope this might encourage others thinking of opening or setting up a new businesses to contact the Business Support Unit in Laois County Council to find out about the incentives and supports that are available to new and existing businesses.”

Caroline Hofman, CEO of Laois Chamber said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with the Business Support Unit in Laois County Council on this important incentive.

“Whilst Portlaoise is the pilot town for this scheme, we are looking forward to the scheme being extended to other parts of the county. On behalf of Laois Chamber, I would like to congratulate S&S Soap Sisters on the opening of their new store.”

If you are interested in availing of the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme, please contact Denise Rainey, Business Support Unit Laois County Council on 057 8664103, visit www.laois.ie, or contact Laois Chamber on 085 2566522 or e-mail info@laoischamber.ie

