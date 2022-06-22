Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Séan Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 21 of Séan (Jack) Dunne of Summerhill, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Son of the late Paddy and Mary Dunne. Predeceased by his sister Violet McNulty. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat and Eddie and sister Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister in law Breda. Brothers in law Will and Malachy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.



Josephine Guilfoyle - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, June 20 of Josephine Guilfoyle (née Reeves) of Boley, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maura, Irene and Audrey, son Neil, sister Bertha, daughter -in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Neil residence from 6pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.40am to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Bernie Nolan - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 20 of Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey) of Rossmore View, Killeshin.

Peacefully. Predeceased by her Dad Dinny and sisters Chrissie and Josie. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, much loved mother of Tara and Eddie, her adopted daughters Kellyanne, Delly, the little One and Aoífe, adored grandmother to Lyla, Pauric, Lacey, Oísín and Odhrán her mother Sheila Dempsey, her brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Rossmore View, on Thursday with prayers at 8pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday Morning at 11am to The Holy Cross Church Killeshin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by committal service at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

Jim O'Leary - Killenard

The death took place on Monday, June 20 of Jim (Jimmy) O'Leary of 1 Sandy Lane, Killenard, Portarlington, and formerly 19 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park, Limerick and Lahinch Co. Clare.

Late of ESB. Peacefully, in the company of his loving family and in the tender care of management and staff of Oghill Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, sons Keith and Jim, daughters in law Sandie and Fiona, grandsons Aodh and Alex, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jimmy will be reposing at his son Keith and daughter in law Sandie’s residence at 36 Carriglea, Killenard, R32 W5D9 on Wednesday from 2pm until recital of the Rosary at 8pm Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at Saint John’s Church Killenard for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.whelehanfuneral.com/jimmyoleary

Colin Menzies - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Colin Menzies of Bracklone Street, Portarlington and formerly of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving husband of the late Linda. Sadly missed by his loving family Grahame , Claire and Andrew, brother Neil, step-son Adam, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A Family Cremation Service will take place on Thursday in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1:45pm.

Colin's Cremation Service will be streamed live on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/