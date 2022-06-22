All boats lead to Laois for the River Erkina Festival

The River Erkina organisers gather at the Woodenbridge to launch the 2022 event
All boats lead to Laois later this month when the community around Woodenbridge in south Laois welcomes people from near and far to join the fun at the Erkina River Festival.
Returning for its first staging since Covid-19 hit, the festival kick offs off at 1pm on Saturday, June 25 at the Woodenbridge with what promises to be a fun filled day and night with events that include
You will also be asked to guess the weight of a Kerry Hill Ram. Water Safety Ireland - Laois and The Nore Vision will also be present.
A Heritage walk will get underway at 6pm which will incorporate a novel river crossing and some historical artefacts rarely seen.
The evening will continue with a BBQ and refreshments the Woodenbridge Got Talent contest along with music and song with Johnie Keegan.
The River Erkina or in Irish An tOircín, is a tributary of the River Nore. It has its source on the Laois-Kilkenny border south of Rathdowney. It flows north towards Rathdowney and then turns east in the direction of Durrow entering the River Nore around 1.5 km east of the town.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.