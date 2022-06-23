Laois farmers can dispose freely and safely of silage wrap

Laois farmers are being invited to take advantage of some upcoming farm plastics safe disposal days around the county being held with the support of Laois County Council.

The IFFPG (Irish Farm Film Producers Group Ltd.) is Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme. It is responsible for providing an efficient and cost effective farm plastics recycling service to farmers nationwide.

IFFPG collects both at the farmyard and at bring-centres. The Scheme is “not for profit” and funded through a levy that is charged on all silage plastic that members place on the market, as well as a weight based collection fee charged to farmers.

Dates for when the IFFPG will be running Bring-Centres for farm plastics below link.

Stradbally, Town & Country – 8th July

Mountmellick Glanbia – 12th July

Ballinakill Mart – 14th July

Donaghmore Glanbia – 18th/19th July

Mountrath Mart – 21st July

Clonaslee, Corbett Old Quarry, Castlecuffe – 23rd July



The farm plastics collection is run by the IFFPG. Please contact them directly on 01-408 9966 or Locall 1890 300 444 with any queries.

Regulations

The enforcement of the Farm Plastic Regulations is the responsibility of local authorities through their Waste Enforcement Officers. IFFPG assists local authorities with enforcement. A Label Tracking Website has been developed by IFFPG, which is accessible only to Local Authority Waste Enforcement Officers. This site helps Local Authorities to identify and prosecute non-compliant suppliers of silage plastic. Producers or suppliers of silage plastic that fail to comply with the regulations are liable to face prosecution and fines of up to €3,000. If you suspect that there is a supplier of silage plastic not complying with the Regulations, please contact Environment Section of Laois County Council on 057-8664000.

Further Information

IFFPG website – www.farmplastics.ie

https://www.farmplastics.ie/bring-centre-calendar/