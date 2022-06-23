Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Séan Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 21 of Séan (Jack) Dunne of Summerhill, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Son of the late Paddy and Mary Dunne. Predeceased by his sister Violet McNulty. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat and Eddie and sister Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister in law Breda. Brothers in law Will and Malachy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

Bernie Nolan - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 20 of Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey) of Rossmore View, Killeshin.

Peacefully. Predeceased by her Dad Dinny and sisters Chrissie and Josie. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, much loved mother of Tara and Eddie, her adopted daughters Kellyanne, Delly, the little One and Aoífe, adored grandmother to Lyla, Pauric, Lacey, Oísín and Odhrán her mother Sheila Dempsey, her brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Rossmore View, on Thursday with prayers at 8pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday Morning at 11am to The Holy Cross Church Killeshin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by committal service at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.