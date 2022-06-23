IN PICTURES: Laois school says big goodbye and thanks to teacher

Pupils, teachers, family and members of the community gathered in Ballinakill to wish best wishes to Ms Caitríona Garry on her retirement from principal as Ballinakill NS after some four decades in teaching.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there to capture the celebration on camera for the Leinster Express. Tap next to see more pictures from event on June 23.
