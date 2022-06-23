Laois domestic abuse service nominated for National Lottery award

The Laois Domestic Abuse Service is amongst thirty-five community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were this week announced as national finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The support service dedicated to helping women and children subjected to domestic abuse, will contest in the Health & Wellbeing category of this year’s Awards.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

LDAS (Laois Domestic Abuse Service) is the only dedicated domestic violence support service in Laois for women and children subjected to domestic abuse and coercive control. Funding from the HSE National Lottery scheme pays for services such as Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, to help women and children recover from traumatic events in their lives. It stops difficult memories causing so much distress by helping the brain to reprocess them properly.

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories: Arts & Culture, Community, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Irish language, Sport and Youth.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday October 1 in the Kilashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

Gráinne Seoige will host the awards for the third consecutive year.

“While last year’s event truly was unique as we had to go virtual due to the Covid restrictions in place, I am looking forward to meeting this year’s fantastic finalists in person. Hearing stories of triumph, strength and endurance have stood out as highlights from my previous two experiences of presenting the Awards and I am certain that this year will be no different. Seeing how communities from all over Ireland help and look out for each other is a truly inspiring part of the night and one that I am looking forward to playing a part in.”

Sonya Lennon Chair of this year’s judging panel congratulated the 35 finalists.

“Last month, we announced 118 County winners from all over the country who all had such inspiring stories about the work they do within their communities. Narrowing that same list down to 35 finalists was certainly not an easy task as all of the entries were truly moving. The entire judging process has really proved just how important the Good Causes Awards are in recognizing the incredible work being carried out by groups all over the country. I am now looking forward to meeting the finalists and hearing even more about the wonderful work they all do.”

The 35 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists is as follows:

Arts & Culture

• Aisling Byrne (Run of the Mill Theatre), Kildare

• Caoilinn Handley, Dublin

• Mother Tongues, Dublin

• The Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Monaghan

• Waterford High Hopes Choir, Waterford

Community

• Cú Chulainn Bloodbikes, Monaghan

• Irish Red Cross Clare, Clare

• St. Francis Hospice, Dublin

• The Melting Pot Community Society Ltd, Roscommon

• Third Age Foundation CLG T/A Third Age, Meath

Health & Wellbeing

• Ability Equine Assisted Therapy, Meath

• Cian’s Kennels CLG, Longford

• Laois Domestic Abuse Service, Laois

• Strandhill Community Park, Sligo

• Wicklow Rapid Response, Wicklow

Heritage

• Birdwatch Ireland, Wicklow

• Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod), Leitrim

• Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC), Kildare

• Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary, Clare

• Waterford County Museum - Gallowshill Project, Waterford

Irish Language

• Conradh na Gaeilge, Dublin

• Gaillimh le Gaeilge, Galway

• Muintearas Teoranta, Galway

• Na Gaeil Óga, Dublin

• Raidió na Life, Dublin

Sport

• Clare Local Sports Partnership CLG, Clare

• Dundalk Sub Aqua Search & Rescue, Louth

• Nobber GFC, Meath

• Park Rangers AFC - Female Focus Campaign, Waterford

• Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin

Youth

• Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association, Kerry

• Down Syndrome Limerick Youth Club, Limerick

• Foróige Connect, Mayo

• South Dublin Taekwondo CLG, Dublin

• The Rainbow Club Cork, Cork

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion was raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised.