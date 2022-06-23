Search

24 Jun 2022

Laois community wants help to ensure local kids have fun for years to come

Tipperary playground for auction on Monday

Big plans in Ballyfin

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

This summer Ballyfin Community Development Association will turn the turf on the new playground but they need your support to deliver the amenity for generations of children to come.

The playground will be situated in the car park at the top of the GAA grounds. In the true spirit of community, both Ballyfin Parish and Ballyfin GAA have very generously donated a space for the new playground.

Phase I of the project will see a playground for 0-12 year olds on Ballyfin Parish lands, it is anticipated that with your support we can then move to Phase II in 2023 which will include lands generously provided by Ballyfin GAA to allow a further extension of the playground.

To make it all happen the Ballyfin CDA  has launched an appeal to raise funds needed to deliver the project.

"We are currently running a fundraiser to raise €15,000 towards the cost of the playground equipment. While €15,000 might seem like an ambitious target with your help and generosity we believe we can achieve this and deliver a top class playground for the children of Ballyfin and beyond.

"We hope you can help us by donating whatever you can. We do suggest that families, in particular with preschool and primary school age children, consider the benefit of this amenity on their doorstep 365 days a years and the value to be had," they say. READ MORE ABOUT ABOUT HOW TO HELP BELOW LINK.

Smashing new jerseys for Laois GAA club's juveniles presented in Portlaoise

Donations online at www.idonate.ie/ballyfinplayground or directly to Committee members or via envelope at Masses - clearly marked Ballyfin Playground

The Ballyfin CDA has secured €49,000 in Clár funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media