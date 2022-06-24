Search

24 Jun 2022

Laois school is top of the class in Incredible Edibles programme!

Senior Infants, Portlaoise Educate Together National School

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

The pupils of Portlaoise Educate Together National School are celebrating after they won best junior submission in the Incredible Edibles primary schools’ horticulture and healthy eating programme, run by Agri Aware.

Hazel O'Dwyer’s Senior Infants class in Portlaoise Educate Together National School, showcased their creative food journey in a brilliant scrapbook of all their work. The brilliant effort was enough to be judged on of best projects, securing the best junior title in the nationwide schools’ programme.

The senior infants from Portlaoise blew the judges away with quality of their work. They completed all five tasks; food origin, identifying Irish, planting, cooking and healthy eating, to a very high standard.

The school won a greenhouse so they can continue to grow, harvest and eat their own fruit and vegetables.

The Agri Aware Incredible Edibles programme runs from January to June and had its largest ever participation this year. There were over 76,000 children from 1800 schools across the country that took part.

All schools who participate in the interactive Agri Aware programme get free grow packs so they can plant, grow and harvest their own fruit and vegetables.

At a time when there is a growing disconnect from where our food originates, the Agri Aware Incredible Edibles programme helps children learn all about how food gets to their plates while growing their own fruit, vegetables and herbs too.

Eilis Greene, Programme and Events Manager of Agri Aware said:

“The programme has been running for 14 years and continues to grow with this year’s intake of schools the highest ever.

“The growth of the programme is thanks in no small part to our fifteen sponsors who have been brilliant in how they support the initiative every year.”

 Oonagh Trehin, Bord Bia Healthy Eating Executive and Chairperson of the Incredible Edibles sponsor committee said:

"Bord Bia are delighted to support the Incredible Edibles programme. Incredible Edibles provides valuable education on horticulture and food origin, as well as highlighting the importance of seasonal fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet. 

“We were hugely impressed by the effort put in by schools this year, and the standard of projects submitted. 
“Well done to all schools who took part and congratulations to the well-deserved winning schools."

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.agriaware.ie/ incredible-edibles-programme/ ie-schools/

News

