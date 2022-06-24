Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 24, 2022

Brian Brothwood - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, June 22 of Brian Brothwood of St Brigid's Square, Portarlington and formerly of Dundrum, Dublin.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving husband of Avril and adoring dad of Aoife and James. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, aunts, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 12 noon arriving The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1:45pm.

Brian's Cremation Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/



Séan Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 21 of Séan (Jack) Dunne of Summerhill, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Son of the late Paddy and Mary Dunne. Predeceased by his sister Violet McNulty. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat and Eddie and sister Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister in law Breda. Brothers in law Will and Malachy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

Bernie Nolan - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 20 of Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey) of Rossmore View, Killeshin.

Peacefully. Predeceased by her Dad Dinny and sisters Chrissie and Josie. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, much loved mother of Tara and Eddie, her adopted daughters Kellyanne, Delly, the little One and Aoífe, adored grandmother to Lyla, Pauric, Lacey, Oísín and Odhrán her mother Sheila Dempsey, her brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Rossmore View, on Thursday with prayers at 8pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday Morning at 11am to The Holy Cross Church Killeshin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by committal service at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.