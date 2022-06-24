Action finally at vital diabetes services at Portlaoise hospital

The green light has finally been given for the recruitment of key clinical staff in the care of patients with diabetes at the Portlaoise hospital.

Thousands of people from Laois and surrounding counties are treated for diabetes in the Laois hospital. However, at present the lack of a Senior Dietician for Diabetic Services means that full services can’t be provided in Laois including Insulin Pump care.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley revealed that he has received correspondence from the Minster for Health, Stephen Donnelly that two Senior Dieticians have been approved for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“I have been raising this consistently with the Government and the HSE, including this week when I raised it on the floor Dáil with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin," said Dep Stanley.

"I received written correspondence from Minister Donnelly confirming that two posts for Senior Dietician’s have just now been approved," he said.

Dep Stanley said the approval means now that the HSE can recruit these staff and I am urging them to do so without delay.

"This is good news for people in Laois, Offaly, North Tipperary and South Kildare that use these services,” he said.

In his later dated June 24, Minister Donnelly said that under the Health Act 2004, the HSE is required to manage and deliver, or arrange to be delivered on its behalf, health and personal social services.

Minister Donelly said the HSE has rigorous processes in place for any individual who wished to raise a concern regarding their treatment in our health services.

"My Department has been informed by the HSE that two posts for senior dieticians has been approved for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the recruitment for these posts is underway," he said.

The diabetic clinic in Portlaoise has 7,000 people with diabetes registered from the catchment area of Laois, south Kildare, Offaly, north Tipperary and County Laois. The insulin pump service is available for children and adolescents only and not adults.

At present people reaching the age of 18 have to go to Dublin and go private at more than €500 each visit.