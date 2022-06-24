Search

25 Jun 2022

Laois gets least money in midlands for migrant integration

Laois Integration Service drove the opening of a free shop for Ukrainian refugees in Laois.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Laois is getting the least amount of money to welcome and integrating migrants out of the four midland counties.

Under the Communities Integration Fund 2022, the Laois Integration Network is  the only successful applicant for funding it Laois. It is getting €5,000 to deliver a range of intercultural events to celebrate and advance integration and full civic participation in the county.

However, through this same Fund, Offaly is getting €22,800 and Westmeath  €99,900. Longford is getting €15,000 to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees. The money is going to a range of projects in these counties.

Nationally, a total of 124 community will get a share of €566,492.60 to support local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

Laois Offaly Minister of State, Pippa Hackett welcomed the announcement of funding. A total of €5,000 is going to a Ukraine response project in Geashill.

Census shows Laois population surge beyond 90,000 with very high natural increase

55% increase in 20 years

"Meaningful integration initiatives are more important than ever in this time of increased migration. I am very grateful to those local communities of the Midlands who are working so hard to promote the integration and rights of migrants and refugees. I know that the projects funded today will play an important role in making people feel welcome and I am particularly delighted to see a fun event planned for my village of Geashill,” she said.

Flow of Ukrainian refugees into Laois and Offaly has almost stopped

The Communities Integration Fund has been in place since 2017 and arises from Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy.

 

.

