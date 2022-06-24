Search

25 Jun 2022

Laois called on to support the huge Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise

Laois Fleadh Cheoil hits all the right notes in Portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Jun 2022 9:34 PM

People in Laois and Portlaoise are being urged got get behind the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil which will bring the cream of trad music talent across the province to the county town in July.

Thousands of competitors from Comhaltas branches right around Leinster will descend on the Laois town for the event which runs for July 8 to 10.

It's one of biggest competitions in the trad music calendar but to make it a success the organisers are appealing for people to volunteer to show that the town could win the big prize that would be hosting the Fleadh Cheoil which is a global event.

The Leinster Fleadh 2022 competitions will take place at a number of locations such as Portlaoise College, Colaiste Dún Masc, St Peter's Church and MW O'Moore Park GAA grounds. A street festival will also take place on July 9 and 10 involving the closure of Main St.

But to make it a success the organisers want local people to get involved. First up is an invite to come along to the big launch that takes place in front of TV cameras on Monday, June 27.

TG4 will be in town for the launch as well as covering the event itself with a highlights programme to be broadcast on July 10 as the Fleadh comes to an end.

The local Comhaltas organisers are very keen to portray Portlaoise as a vibrant cultural centre so they hope you'll come along to the launch at the Laois Music Centre on Monday evening. The TV cameras will be filming from 6pm with the launch around 7pm.

To make the visitors time in Laois a pleasant one volunteers are being asked to help out.

Volunteers will be asked to fill a number of roles:-
-being street stewards
-assisting at competitions
-being part of our Green Fleadh
-and many other roles.

The minimum commitment is four hours and shifts vary from four to eight hours depending on the role, with shift hours throughout the day and night meaning there is a role and shift time to suit everyone.

You can volunteer to just do one shift or as many as you like, its up to you. The Fleadh organisers will be grateful for whatever time you can spare to help.

The Laois Volunteer Centre is giving its support by running a volunteer recruitment drive for the big event. They say training will be provided and experienced colleagues will give on site guidance and support. 

If you want to get involved they ask that you follow the link attached for further information and/or to apply: https://www.i-vol.ie/volunteer-opportunity/...

The local organising committee a hopes the people of Laois will show their support by just getting out and enjoying the craic during the Fleadh.

