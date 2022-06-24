Tiny kitten rescued after 100km engine bay journey from Laois to Waterford

Pic Credit: Waterford Animal Rescue
A tiny kitten travelled over 100km from Portlaoise to Waterford in the engine bay of a van on Thursday.
The distressed kitten was only discovered by the van driver when they stopped near the Toll Plaza in Waterford and heard a noise from the engine.
Thankfully the kitten was saved by Waterford Animal Rescue, who posted pictures of the kitten on their social media page. They stated that the kitten was showing no sign of injury from her ordeal.
They said: “This poor little kitten travelled all the way from Portlaoise yesterday in the engine compartment of a van. While stopped near the Toll Plaza on the City Bypass yesterday the driver heard the distressed kitten. Now safe and well at Suirside Veterinary Clinic we will be seeking a home for her next week.”
