Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Michael Mulhare - Courtwood

The death took place on Saturday, June 25 of Michael Mulhare of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Andy and Elizabeth Mulhare, brothers Andy and John. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Birdie (Deegan), Frances (Tierney) and Elizabeth (Mahoney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:10am (travelling via Black Bird Cross and his residence) arriving Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard.

Marie Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, June 25 of Marie Payne (née Curham) of Killeen, Mountmellick.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Tallaght Hospital.



Funeral Arrangements later.

Joan Graham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 24 of Joan Graham (née Butler) of Ferndale, Dublin Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and much loved mother of Noel and Séamus. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary, brothers Ned & Thomas, sisters Eileen, Mary, Brid, Kay and Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters in law, Sarah and Jane, grandchildren, Katelyn, Lauren, Caragh, Aoda, David, and great-granddaughter Khloe, brother in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Noel's home at Derry, Timahoe Rd, Portlaoise, R32 K81K on Sunday from 3pm to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 11am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Seamus Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, June 24 of Seamus Murphy of Newcastle England and formerly of 52 St Brigid's Square Portarlington.

Peacefully at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital. Loving son of the late Jim and May Murphy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tina, daughter Anna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Seamus's Cremation Service to take place in Newcastle.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Baby Ozzie Michael Rothwell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, June 24 of Baby Ozzie Michael Rothwell of Corran na Noir, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, in the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Dublin, in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents, Vincent and Aishling. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered always by his devastated Mummy and Daddy, his grandparents Betty and Norman Rothwell, Breda Burke and Philip Lewis, Derry and Catherine Connolly, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his parents' residence with prayers at 7.40pm on Saturday. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Mass of the Angels on Sunday at 4.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix. House private on Sunday, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Coombe Hospital, who provided such extraordinary care https://www.coombe.ie/friends-of-the-coombe

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/