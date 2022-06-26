Search

26 Jun 2022

Pedestrian Crossing needed at Laois school

Pedestrian crossing needed at busy Laois school and playground

Pedestrian crossing needed

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

26 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie


A pedestrian crossing is needed at the N80 in Arles as it is “very dangerous” for school children at present, a recent council meeting was told. 

Cllr Padraig Fleming said the speed of vehicles coming into the village has been a major problem. 

“A lot of young kids cross the road into school, it is very dangerous,” he said. 

He tabled a motion asking:  “That Laois County Council install a pedestrian crossing with lights close to Arles National School and Radharc Alainn Estate in the interest of road safety and in particular for parents and children and all users crossing The N80 in the Village.”

In a response read by Senior Executive Engineer, Mr Philip McVeigh,  A/Senior Executive Engineer, Farhan Nasiem stated: “After consulting with the TII Safety Engineer, Road Design is carrying out traffic counts, speed survey and pedestrian counts. This survey will be completed by the end of June.  Road Design will prepare a feasibility report to provide

Pedestrian crossing and any other measures required at this location and submit it to TII for

funding approval.”
Cllr Fleming said there was also an issue in the area in relation to a safety gate and he said: “There should be another sign further back coming into the village to say slow down.” 

Mr McVeigh said the council has a new spring-loaded gate which will be installed during the summer. 

Welcoming this news, Cllr Fleming said, “great work. Let’s hope that this pedestrian crossing with the lights, that it will happen soon.” 

Cllr Aisling Moran asked whether it would be possible to install a path from the football pitch to the village in the interest of safety. Mr McVeigh said “I haven’t looked at that one yet.” 

The matter was discussed at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

