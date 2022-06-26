Man did U-turn on M7 in Laois

A Syrian man did a u-turn at the M7 toll and drove in the wrong direction on the motorway on his first journey on his Irish licence, a court was told.

Yaser Almulhelm, 26, Eroc Abbeyfield Hotel, Ballaghaderren, Co Roscommon appeared at Portlaoise District Court charged with dangerous driving, which was reduced down to a careless driving charge on a plea.

Sgt Mark Daly said the man “approached the toll booth and did a u-turn and drove a short distance back” at the Toll Plaza, Mountrath on August 28, 2021.

“This is the M7 Motorway?” asked Judge Patricia Cronin. She asked Sgt Daly if he was “taking a u-turn on the Motorway and driving back in the wrong direction?”

Sgt Daly said he believed it was a short distance back where the motorway widens for the toll and he said he didn’t get in second or third gear. It was quiet at the time. “There was only one car in the vicinity,” he said.

Weighing up whether it was dangerous or careless driving, Judge Cronin described it as “very much borderline if somebody does a u-turn on the motorway.” However, she accepted that the incident took place on the wide approach to the toll and accepted a careless driving charge in place of the dangerous driving.

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client had been in Ireland for the past two and a half years and was resident in the refugee centre in Ballaghaderreen.

She said he had gone to visit a family member in Tipperary and “it was his first journey on his Irish licence.” She said the incident occurred at 1am when he was returning home and he didn’t have the toll fare and was unsure what to do.

Ms Dooner said her client has a licence and insurance. She said his wife, who doesn’t drive, had a hospital appointment and he had been driving back to take her there.

On hearing all of the evidence, Judge Cronin fined the man €250.