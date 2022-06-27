Search

28 Jun 2022

Flash flooding strikes Abbeyleix at the weekend

Laois-Offaly traffic delays for Fire Services putting lives at risk

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

27 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The ESB and Laois Fire Service were called out to deal with localised flooding in Abbeyleix at the weekend. 

The services were forced to respond as torrential downpours resulted in localised flooding which affected properties in Abbeyleix. Cllr John Joe Fennelly praised the Fire Services and the ESB for their response to the deluge. 

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Laois County Council, Cllr Fennelly said he would like to thank both organisations for their response. “We had torrential flooding in Abbeyleix last Friday night as a result of a major storm, thunder and lightning,” he explained. 

He said the Fire Service was out putting placing sandbags on Friday evening from 8.30pm and they were still working away when he left at around midnight. “I would also like to thank the ESB for their help as some families had problems with the ESB as well,” he remarked.   

In response to a query on Monday, Laois Chief Fire Officer Declan Power confirmed crews from Durrow and Abbeyleix Fire Service had attended the flooding.  He said: “It was very localised and confined to Abbeyleix.” 

According to Mr Power,  just 20 minutes of torrential rain resulted in the flooding  which impacted properties on Main Street, Ballcolla Road, Mountrath Road and Blackhills.

