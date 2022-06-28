Landmark historic pub in Laois Offaly border going up for auction

Landmark and historic pub in Offaly going up for auction with attractive guide price
A landmark and very historic pub in Offaly is going up for auction with an attractive guide price this week.
Dempseys Pub in Cadamstown closed its doors in 2020 having operated as a public house since the 1600s.
Favoured by hillwalkers and locals in the picturesque village in the shadow of the Slieve Bloom mountains, the pub will go up for auction on Thursday, June 30 with a guide price of just €125,000.
It comprises a ground floor pub together with residential accommodation overhead.
It extends to 2,454 sq. ft.
The property will be included in an online auction hosted by BidX1.
