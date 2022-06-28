LSP Inclusive summer camps return

Laois Sports Partnesrhip are very happy to share a number of inclusive camps with you this summer.
Below are 5 camps for children with additional needs in 4 different sports; Soccer, Cycling, Basketball and GAA.
1. Inclusive F.A.I. Soccer camp
Dates: 16th -18th August
Location: Portlaoise AFC
To register contact Nichole on 0860485820
2. Blazzing Saddles (Learn to cycle programme)
Dates: 26th - 28th July
Location: Portlaoise
https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../blazing-saddles-learn-to...
3. Inclusive Basketball Camp
Dates: 19th - 21st July
Location: Portlaoise
To register contact Seamas: 0872923786
4. Inclusive GAA CÚL CAMP (The Rock GAA)
Dates: 11th - 13th July
Location: The Rock
https://www.universe.com/.../the-rock-inclusion-cul-camp...
5. Inclusive GAA CÚL CAMP (Portlaoise GAA)
Dates: 8th - 10th August
Location: Portlaoise GAA
https://www.universe.com/.../portlaoise-inclusion-cul...
For more information, contact us by a direct message or by email: info@laoissports.ie
