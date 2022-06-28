Search

29 Jun 2022

'A sort of homecoming' for craft beer brewers at upcoming Forest Fest in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

28 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

As the countdown to Forest Fest continues apace two breweries with strong local connections are gearing up to play their part in what is going to be the soundtrack to summer 2022

The craft beer zone in the festival campus, in addition to the full bar service provided by the Gate House, at Forest Fest will feature Wicklow Wolf, and Ballykilcavan Brewery. Both craft breweries have a strong connection with the area.

Ballykilcavan founded by David-Walsh-Kemmis on the 800-year-old family farm near Stradbally, is especially well known in the locality.

What may not be as much mainstream knowledge is that Wicklow Wolf is in fact the brainchild of its founder, Quincey Fennelly (pictured below) who is originally from Mountmellick. His roots in the industry go way back to the formative years of Ballygowan when they were sponsors to the Irish soccer team at the height of the Charlton era.

Quincey since went on to establish his own successful brand based at their brewery and tap room HQ in Newtownmountkennedy, with none other than Bono and Hozier numbering among their high-profile investors. Sure, you wouldn’t know where you’d be talkin’, as we say in these parts.

“Wicklow Wolf are delighted to be bringing our beer to Emo this summer for Forest Fest.
“It feels somewhat of a homecoming for me as I would consider myself a local having grown up in Mountmellick.Good music and good great beer are a great combination.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Wicklow Wolf. It’s great to work with the Forest Fest team to ensure that the whole event is a huge success with minimum impact on the environment. Can’t wait,” says Wicklow Wolf MD, Quincey Fennelly.

Forest Fest will also have a full Food Court service on site right throughout the festival weekend.
This will keep fans well foddered with good quality, good value and a good selection of artisan and street food stalls, a diverse choice including vegetarian and vegan options as well as all the other festival favourites.

Details of the food court, what’s on offer, as well as a complete festival site map, and stage times will be published and freely available in advance of the festival weekend.

