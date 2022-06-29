Local disruption near Portlaoise as busy Laois motorway bridge set for overhaul

Residents and others who use the M7 motorway bridge at Ballydavis near Portlaoise could be facing some disruption over the next year as repair work has to be carried out on the structure.
The Ballydavis Interchange bridge is among a number of motorway bridges in Leinster that are inline for overhaul as part of a contract being offered by Kildare County Council.
The tender says remediation of the 50m long concrete structure will include replacing of expansion joints, road resurfacing. removal of the concrete kerbs, new waterproofing membrane. Drains will also be addressed.
The bridge at Junction 16 largely serves as a local access route to and from The Heath village where a school, golf club and businesses are located apart. There are alternative access routes.
Kildare County Council wants to award the contract by September 1, 2022.
