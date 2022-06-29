Search

29 Jun 2022

Laois Council Housing Service introduces appointment system

The council says the move is to comply with public health guidance

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has introduced an appointment system for anyone seeking housing services. 

The council announced that: “To facilitate the needs of customers and to comply with Public Health guidance, Laois County Council has introduced an appointments system for Housing Services.” 

“As we continue to move through re-opening phases under the Government recovery plan for Covid-19, it is essential that public health is supported through managed customer access at our offices,” the council stated. 

“We encourage our customers to continue to use our services online, by phone, email and post but if it is essential for customers to attend our offices, access will be by appointment only. Scheduling of appointments will take place during morning hours from Monday to Friday,” the council added. 

Appointments can be made by emailing housinglcc@laoiscoco.ie or calling 057 866 4000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media