High praise from U2 man for Laois Music Generation young trad stars

Young musicians from Music Generation Laois and Music Generation Waterford joined forces to perform at the opening of The Ireland Funds’ Worldwide Conference 2022.

The 33 young musicians dazzled guests U2’s Adam Clayton and Minister for Education Norma Foley with a spectacular performance with world renowned Irish musician Sharon Shannon.

The Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra were delighted to perform at such a significant event which marked a recognition for Arts and Culture in Ireland and celebrated Music Generation’s achievements over the past ten years. 15 young Musicians from Music Generation Waterford Traditional Ensemble and 18 young musicians from the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, led by Musical Directors Nóra Byrne Kavanagh and Siobhn Buckley, performed an energetic programme and a thrilling collaboration with Sharon Shannon.

Rosa Flannery, Music Development Officer Music Generation Laois, spoke afterwards.

“Music Generation Laois were delighted to collaborate with our friends from Music Generation Waterford to perform at The Ireland Funds’ Annual Conference. Our musicians were outstanding! We are very grateful to U2 and The Ireland Funds for their support throughout our journey, and we look forward to the next 10 years as we continue to make music education accessible to all children and young people in Ireland,” she said.

Music Generation Laois, led by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board with support from Laois County Council, was established in 2012 and was one of the earliest Local Music Education Partnership to commence programming.

Since its inception, nationally Music Generation has invested €66.3 million in ensuring access to performance music education across Ireland. It has expanded to 29 counties and the number of children and young people participating in the programme has grown from 6,481 programme participants in 2012 to almost 80,000 today. The programme has delivered 490,000 hours of performance music education tuition since its inception and has increased its staff from one employee to 442.



Initiated by Music Network, Music Generation is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Local Music Education Partnerships. Adam Clayton joined the celebration on behalf of U2 and acknowledged the achievement and impact Music Generation has had since its official launch.

“We are immensely proud of everything that Music Generation has achieved during its first decade. We are also very grateful to you, The Ireland Funds for a partnership in sharing in our vision and helping us to bring this big idea to life. We believe that Music Generation has the potential to be one the U2’s greatest legacies because of the positive and lasting impact that music education can have on the holistic development of children and young people," he said.

Music Generation Laois is led Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board with support from Laois County Council.

Music Generation Waterford is co-funded by Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board and Waterford City and County Council.

Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education Programme that gives children and young people access to high-quality, subsidised performance music education. Music Generation believes in every child and young person’s musical potential and their innate artistry, that it is every child and young person’s right to have the choice of access and the chance to participate as a musical citizen.

For further information visit: www.musicgeneration.ie