Reform will support Community Employment (CE) in Laois - claims Laois TD

Major reforms to Community Employment, Tús and the Rural Social Scheme will extend eligibility criteria for Laois participants and provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to recruitment, Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan has said.

Deputy Flanagan said these schemes support a range of vital local services in Laois such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities.

“For the Rural Social Scheme, the six-year time limit will be removed. Eligibility for Tús is now extended to persons in receipt of disability payments. Flexibility for CE schemes will allow for direct recruiting of eligible candidates to fill 30% of places.

“The Intreo centre in Laois will also benefit with an increase in the number of referrals to CE. Schemes will be required to offer places to at least 60% of candidates.

Deputy Flanagan claimed Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer communities and these changes will support these schemes by strengthening the recruitment process and the delivery of essential local services in communities across Laois.

“The changes announced today will extend the eligibility criteria for these schemes and will also provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to the recruitment and retention of participants, said Deputy Flanagan

The Mountmellick native said that being from a rural community, he has always been a believer in the benefits of programmes like CE, Tús and RSS both for participants and for communities.